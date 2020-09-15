Stock News: Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) stock identified change of 144.50% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -56.18% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $46.52M and dividend yield of 17.91%. ICMB stock has been recorded 0.20% away from 50 day moving average and -29.75% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 0.37% off 20-day moving average.
On Sept. 14, 2020, Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) reported its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
- ICMB made six investments, and funded under one revolving commitment, across four existing portfolio companies. During the quarter these investments totaled $4.9mm. The weighted average yield of debt investments made in the quarter was 9.01%, inclusive of funding a revolving commitment.
- The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, decreased 61 basis points to 9.58%, compared to 10.19% as of March 31, 2020.
- Net asset value (NAV) decreased $0.36 per share (or 4.42%) to $7.79, compared to $8.15 as of March 31, 2020.
- No investments were fully realized during the quarter.
The Financial sector company, Investcorp Credit Management BDC noticed change of 1.06% to $3.35 along volume of 13067 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 23.65K shares. The stock observed return of -1.18% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 3.08% over one month performance. ICMB’s shares are at -17.30% for the quarter and driving a -50.38% return over the course of the past year and is now at -49.64% since this point in 2018.
The average volatility for the week at 5.43% and for month was at 4.95%. There are 13.89M shares outstanding.