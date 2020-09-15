Stock News: Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) stock identified change of 144.50% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -56.18% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $46.52M and dividend yield of 17.91%. ICMB stock has been recorded 0.20% away from 50 day moving average and -29.75% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 0.37% off 20-day moving average.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) reported its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

ICMB made six investments, and funded under one revolving commitment, across four existing portfolio companies. During the quarter these investments totaled $4.9mm. The weighted average yield of debt investments made in the quarter was 9.01%, inclusive of funding a revolving commitment.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, decreased 61 basis points to 9.58%, compared to 10.19% as of March 31, 2020.

Net asset value (NAV) decreased $0.36 per share (or 4.42%) to $7.79, compared to $8.15 as of March 31, 2020.

No investments were fully realized during the quarter.

The Financial sector company, Investcorp Credit Management BDC noticed change of 1.06% to $3.35 along volume of 13067 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 23.65K shares. The stock observed return of -1.18% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 3.08% over one month performance. ICMB’s shares are at -17.30% for the quarter and driving a -50.38% return over the course of the past year and is now at -49.64% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 5.43% and for month was at 4.95%. There are 13.89M shares outstanding.