Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of Redemption of its Senior Secured Notes and Provides Update on its Board of Directors

Eldorado Gold Corporation announced about its completion of the redemption of its senior secured notes amounting $58.6 million. Previously on July 30, 2020, Eldorado Gold had issued a redemption notice for these notes.

Eldorado Gold has also announced the stepping down of Dr. Michael Price from company’s Board of Directors which will effective on September 30, 2020. As previously announced on July 20, 2020,

Judith Mosely who was announced as Board member on July 20, 2020 and effective from September 1st, 2020 is under the replacement of Dr. Michael and comes under the succession planning of Eldorado at the Board level.

President and CEO of Eldorado Gold, George Burns said, “On behalf of Eldorado and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mike for his ten years of service and substantial contributions to the Company. I would also like to welcome Judith to the Board.”

He added further, “We are also pleased to announce the closing of the redemption of $59 million of our senior secured notes, which demonstrates our continued commitment to reducing our debt.”

Eldorado is basically a producer of gold and base metals with mining, development and exploration operations active in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil.