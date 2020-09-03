XORTX Appoints Ian Klassen to Board of Directors

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. has announced the appointment of Ian Klassen at XORTX board of directors. The appointment is effective immediately. Ian Klassen is being appointed in the coincidence with the departure of Bruce Cousins.

President and CEO, Dr. Allen Davidoff said, “I am pleased to welcome Ian Klassen to the XORTX board and look forward to his meaningful contributions to the Company as we advance our late stage clinical programs.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, we wish to thank Bruce Cousins for his substantial contributions to the board and audit committee.”

The company will benefit from Ian’s 30 years of experience in the government affairs, business management and public relations. He has remained in the positions related to administration of public companies, finance, government policy, media relationship strategies, business and government project management and legislative decision-making.

He previously worked at Canadian Speaker of the House of Commons as Chief of Staff and is currently serving the TSX Venture Exchange listed two gold exploration companies as the President & CEO. He was a founding director of a public company Canabo Medical Corp. Canabo Medical Corp. which operated the largest group of physician-led referral-only clinics in Canada for medical cannabis.

Mr. Klassen can purchase company’s common shares of the XORTX for a period of five years at each share price of $0.24 with the use of XORTX provided 150,000 options.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on kidney disease with three clinically advanced products in development.