Notable Stock News to Watch: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) spotted trading -5.98% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 155.34% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -4.46% to recent value of $239.53. The stock transacted 1915480 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 961.23K shares. The company has 57.65M of outstanding shares and 50.27M shares were floated in the market.

On Sept. 2, 2020, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) released its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $138.3 million in the second quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $132.5 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year, and services revenue was $5.8 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Gross Profit: Gross profit was $96.0 million in the second quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 69% gross margin, compared to 70% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $99.7 million, representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $49.8 million in the second quarter fiscal 2021, compared to $37.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $10.2 million, compared to $14.8 million in the year-ago period.

Net Loss: Net loss was $64.5 million, or $1.10 per share, based on 58.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to $37.3 million, or $0.67 per share, based on 55.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $12.7 million or $0.22 per share. This compares to $14.7 million or $0.26 per share in the year-ago period.

Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2020, MongoDB had $975.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2020, MongoDB used $10.0 million of cash from operations, $3.8 million in capital expenditures and $1.1 million in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $15.0 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $13.8 million in the year-ago period.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -64.90% for this year. MDB has a gross margin of 70.90% and an operating margin of -34.50% while its profit margin remained -42.40% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 4.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 12.30% from the mean of 20 days, 10.69% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 38.73% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 4.67%, 11.59% for month and YTD performance remained 82.00%.