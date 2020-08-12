Stock News Update: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) stock observed trading 0.14% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 243.90% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 13.19% away from 50 day moving average and 33.40% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 12.40% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $308.30M.
On Aug. 11, 2020, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) revealed its financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2020
- Quarterly revenues up 75% year-over-year to a record $17.5 million
- Net income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.75 million – 10% of revenue
- 2020 revenue guidance increased to over $70 million, implying over 58% growth year-over-year, with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year
- US manufacturing facility at full operation to supply US market demand.
The Israel based company RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. moved with change of 1.73% to $7.05 with the total traded volume of 865059 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 303.25K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 9.64%. The one month performance of stock was 19.69%. RADA’s shares are at 69.06% for the quarter and driving a 82.17% return over the course of the past year and is now at 35.84% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.03. The average volatility for the week and month was at 5.91% and 5.27% respectively. There are 42.68M shares outstanding and 32.56M shares are floated in market.
