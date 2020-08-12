Stock News Update: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) stock observed trading 0.14% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 243.90% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 13.19% away from 50 day moving average and 33.40% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 12.40% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $308.30M.

On Aug. 11, 2020, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) revealed its financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2020

Quarterly revenues up 75% year-over-year to a record $17.5 million

Net income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.75 million – 10% of revenue

2020 revenue guidance increased to over $70 million, implying over 58% growth year-over-year, with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year

US manufacturing facility at full operation to supply US market demand.

The Israel based company RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. moved with change of 1.73% to $7.05 with the total traded volume of 865059 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 303.25K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 9.64%. The one month performance of stock was 19.69%. RADA’s shares are at 69.06% for the quarter and driving a 82.17% return over the course of the past year and is now at 35.84% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.03. The average volatility for the week and month was at 5.91% and 5.27% respectively. There are 42.68M shares outstanding and 32.56M shares are floated in market.