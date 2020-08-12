News Recap: Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock identified change of 174.36% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -30.00% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $688.03M. PRVB stock has been recorded -2.64% away from 50 day moving average and 8.05% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 12.27% off 20-day moving average.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, disclosed the appointment of John K. Jenkins, MD to the Company’s Board of Directors. Prior to taking his current position as Principal, Drug and Biological Products, with Greenleaf Health, an FDA-focused, strategic regulatory consulting firm, Dr. Jenkins served as the Director of the Office of New Drugs (OND) at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) from 2002 to 2017, where he was responsible for supervising more than 1,000 agency employees and 19 product review divisions. During that time, Dr. Jenkins oversaw the review of thousands of new drug applications and biological licensing applications, as well as the approval of more than 400 new molecular entities. Dr. Jenkins also served as a member of the CDER Senior Leadership Team and was involved in broad FDA policy initiatives, including negotiation and implementation of the Prescription Drug User Fee and biosimilar programs.

We are so very fortunate and honored to have Dr. Jenkins join the Provention board, said Ashleigh Palmer, CEO of Provention Bio. John’s unique and extensive regulatory leadership, experience and insights will be invaluable as our pipeline advances. We especially look forward to John’s strategic guidance and expert contributions as we advance teplizumab through the latter stages of regulatory review and potential approval, and transition Provention to a commercial organization. John’s appointment not only reinforces our commitment to ensure this corporate advancement is effectively governed at board level, it also clearly signals our strategic intent to take full advantage of teplizumab’s substantial potential lifecycle opportunities, including, if regulatory approval is received, working with the FDA on post-marketing label expansion which may include patients below eight years of age and potential redosing with the goal to indefinitely delay or prevent the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes in presymptomatic patients.

The Healthcare sector company, Provention Bio

