When these sides met in the first attempt at the Super Rugby season at the beginning of the year, Blues conquer Hurricanes 30-20.

Coming into this weekend’s match, Blues ate 4 points over Hurricanes in the New Zealand standings.

While Crusaders top the league with a perfect record, Blues have 3 wins and 1 defeat. Hurricanes, meanwhile, have 2 wins and two losses.

Hurricanes come into the game after a 17-11 win over Highlanders last Sunday.But, Blues are looking to bounce back from losing 26-15 in Crusaders.

THE TEAM NEWS

HURRICANES

Hurricanes made it back-to-back wins but they were forced to work hard to get it in their match with Highlanders last week once they led 12-0 at the break prior to expanding that advantage to 17 points.

They neglected to put the match to bed and let the Highlanders to get back into the contest as they closed the gap to just six points but they were able to continue to earn their second victory of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Hurricanes have been boosted by the return of Dane Coles from injury for this competition while Jackson Garden-Bachop has been selected to launch the number 10 jersey at the cost of Fletcher Smith and Peter Umaga-Jensen comes into the midfield.

BLUES

Blues were second best in their own clash of their two unbeaten teams Last week since Crusaders got the victory to leave the Blues six points Behind their rivals on top of this Super Rugby Aotearoa standings.

The Blues will be disappointed by that result heaving led narrowly at Half-time before expanding their advantage at the start of the second Half but they conceded 17 unanswered points to close out the game that Condemned them to conquer. For the Blues in this competition but he’s suffered an injury in training Which means he must wait another week while you will find three Changes to last week’s side with Kurt Elkund, Aaron Carroll and Emoni Narawa replacing James Parson, Blake Gibson and Caleb Clarke.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Kobus van Wyk, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (cc), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (cc), Ben May. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen.

Blues: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Mark Telea, Otere Black, Finlay Christie, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Aaron Carroll, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Tolai Luteru, Marcel Renata, Sione Mafileo, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tony Lamborn, Jonathan Ruru, TJ Faiane, Matt Duffie.

THE PREDICTION

Blues suffered their first loss of Super Rugby Aotearoa last week and it could end up being a pivotal one in their hunt for the title. It was really the Blues’ first loss in eight games and they will be willing to reply in this contest. They confront the Hurricanes who made it 2 wins in a row last week but they may love that this is a very difficult assignment. The Blues were 30-20 winners if both teams met in the opening round of the competition and having come out on top of the past two encounters, the Blues can make it three consecutive wins against the Hurricanes in this particular one.