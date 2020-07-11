AFL 2020 Live: Melbourne vs Gold Coast Round 6 Game Score, Result Update

Cats vs Suns is a clash of a Geelong Side moving along OK early in the brand-new campaign and a Gold Coast outfit that is easily the biggest surprise of the season to date.

There was not any indication of what was to emerge when the Suns endured a significant opening loss to Port Adelaide. Since that time, Gold Coast have won three straight matches over West Coast, Adelaide and Fremantle to vault to a gorgeous second on the ladder.

For the sixth-placed Cats, they followed a thrashing of Hawthorn with a narrow-upset reduction to Carlton and a drab victory over Melbourne. It’s fair to say that through four rounds of football, there are still doubts about both of these teams. But the young Suns are sure turning a few heads.

THE TEAM NEWS

MELBOURNE

Melbourne dropped for the second game in series as their poor season lasted and dating back to last season, the Demons have now managed just a solitary victory from their last 11 matches.

They were defeated by reigning premiers Richmond with the Tigers creating a solid showing from the quarters both sides of the half where the Demons were outscored 13-41 during that moment.

GOLD COAST SUNS

Gold Coast Suns put up a solid battle against Geelong Cats last Week but dropped out in the final quarter as they neglected to stick with Their competitions and went down to their first loss in four games.

15 Points separated the two teams in the conclusion of the third quarter however the Suns were kept scoreless in the final quarter as they were defeated 22-0 In that period, although they will take a lot from their attempts Across the full game.

The Suns came against quality Opposition however they’ll believe they could hit back here against Melbourne with Brayden Fiorini and debutant Izak Rankine coming into

THE PREDICTION

Melbourne have endured a disappointing beginning to 2020 using their Struggles from last season lingering over them. They now face Gold Coast Suns who showed lots in defeat to Geelong Cats last week. The Suns are 3-2 That’s a far cry in their attempts in the past Highlight their developments. The Demons have won the past seven between Both teams but that the Suns can snap that operate by claiming the victory here.