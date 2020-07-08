Draganfly Expands Lead Director Scott Larson’s Role to Interim President

To meet the leadership requirements in the short term Draganfly Inc., has announced the appointment of lead director Scott Larson as the company’s interim President. The appointment is effective immediately. Draganfly is a well-known manufacturer in the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector. It is also works in the remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS).

Draganfly says that it will benefit from Mr. Larson’s 20 years of experience in the combined operational, corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial sections to the Board. Previously he remained CEO of Kater, a Vancouver-based service company involved in building out an integrated intermodal transportation platform which brings public transportation vehicles into a single service.

Mr. Larson who is now the interim CEO of Draganfly Inc. has previously served as the co-founder and CEO of Helios Wire, a satellite company, and he also stayed the CEO and Co-Founder of UrtheCast.

Mr. Larson contributed in scaling up the company and taking it to the public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, getting raise capital to $200 million. He led the company with seven offices around the world and 250 employees in last five years.

“Draganfly has gone through significant expansion over the past six months, and we need additional leadership to help guide the company through its next phase of evolution. This includes the addition of Scott Larson as the Company’s interim President. Scott brings deep financial, executional and operational knowledge to the team. We have great confidence in Scott’s leadership and track record of excellence,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly.

“I am committed to working closely with the Draganfly leadership team to drive enhanced agile performance throughout the organization. The Company has incredible increased opportunity within various industries and I am excited to expand on our already solid foundation,” said Scott Larson, President Draganfly.

Mr. Larson was working in the Draganfly as Lead Independent Director since April 30, 2020, He was also appointed to the board of directors last year. Now pursuant to the position of interim Present, Mr. Larson will be accorded 500,000 stock options to take Draganfly common share at a price of $0.64 per common share.

Draganfly has also provided a corporate Update which revealed that the company has completed a private placement for the proceeds of worth about $0.5 million comprised on 961,538 common shares at $0.52 per share. It will use the proceeds for general working capital purposes.