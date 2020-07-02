Donor Alliance Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Donor Alliance has announced that the company has appointed Jennifer Prinz as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020. The newly appointed company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Prinz will replace Sue Dunn, who is retiring after spending 15 years at the organization.

In her new role, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer will be responsible for the leadership of the company’s all services and programs. Furthermore, she will also supervise the staff of the company to serve nearly 6 million residents in Wyoming and Colorado.

Chair of the Governing Board of Directors for Donor Alliance, Mary White said, “Jennifer has been with Donor Alliance for more than a decade, and we would not have been able to realize the progress we have made without her contributions.”

“She has already been an integral part of helping to ensure countless patients in our region and across the nation receive the lifesaving or healing transplants they require. Jennifer is a thoughtful, innovative leader and is very well suited to continue to lead our incredible organization forward,” Mary White further added in the statement.

Company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Prinz said, “I am honored to assume the role of president and CEO of Donor Alliance to continue leading the charge in advancing our mission to save more lives through organ and tissue donation.”

“I believe we are a leader in our field due to our unwavering focus on performance excellence and quality. I will steadfastly continue our work to maximize the gift of life in Colorado, Wyoming and beyond. I would like to thank Sue for her mentorship, leadership and amazing contributions over the years. She will be missed and I wish her well in her retirement,” Jennifer Prinz further added in the statement.