MIB Collaborates With Utah Health Information Network To Streamline Electronic Health Records

MIB has announced that the company has collaborated with the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN) to streamline and innovate the electronic health records of their patients. The Utah Health Information Network covers all the patients in Colorado and California with over 50 hospitals and a record of over 6 million patients.

The MIB helps to integrate the life insurance process of their clients by electronically delivering authorized medical information to the major insurance carriers of different areas. The electronic delivering of the information significant eliminates the current time-consuming paperwork and underwriting process and it also improves the overall applicant experience.

The company has added that the market depth of the MIB helps to securely integrate the technology platforms and it also helps to streamline and integrate the life insurance process with electronic delivery.

Vice President of Electronic Health Record Solutions (HER), MIB, Brian Millman said, “MIB is proud to welcome UHIN as our newest data source providing expanded access to electronic health data in the western U.S. for our member carriers.”

“It’s critical insurers not only have access to electronic health information, but also leverage it in a structured and meaningful way to drive efficiency and productivity in their underwriting processes. MIB EHR gives carriers a single, comprehensive, nationwide solution to electronic health record retrieval,” concluded Brian Millman.

Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), Dr. Matt Hoffman said, “The life insurance underwriting process can be very arduous for our healthcare community.”

“Requests for medical records via fax, mail, and phone calls are burdensome, resource-intensive non-core functions for providers. We are excited to partner with MIB to relieve some of the administrative burden on our healthcare community and to extend interoperability for the benefit of providers and their patients,” Dr. Matt Hoffman concluded in his statement.