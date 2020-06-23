American Bible Society Appoints New President And CEO

American Bible Society has announced that the company has appointed Robert Briggs as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company has made the new appointment of Robert Briggs following the retirement of Roy Peterson after he served the company for 20 years.

The newly appointed company’s President and CEO, Robert Briggs, has previously served the American Bible Society in a different leadership role, including Vice President of Advancement and Vice President of the U.S Ministry. He has also served on the Global Ministry Team as a member of the Global Council of United Bible Societies. He is also the founding member of the steering committee for Every Tribe Every Nation.

Chairman of the Board of American Bible Society, Jeff Brown said, “Robert’s time at American Bible Society has been marked by a deep love of Scripture and a passionate commitment to global Bible ministry.”

“Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the organization to the role of president, but he also has the ardor, hard-earned wisdom and grace to truly make a difference in the lives of thousands of people as he leads American Bible Society’s ministries in trauma healing, Bible translation, and Bible engagement,” Jeff Brown added.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, Robert Briggs said, “I am deeply humbled that the Board of Directors of American Bible Society has trusted me to step into this role. My commitment runs deep to serve those who hunger for the truth and healing that God delivers through the words of Scripture.”

“Particularly in this moment in our history, a moment of anguish and pain for so many, the authentic message from the God of the Bible offers the hope and healing we all yearn to experience. May God help us in these days,” Robert Briggs concluded.