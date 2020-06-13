Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon From Chief Banking Officer

Umpqua Bank has announced that the bank has promoted the Tory Nison from Chief Banking Officer. The company stated that company’s recent decision in line with supporting the small and medium enterprises. The company has further added that Cort O’Haver will continue to serve the Bank and Umpqua Holdings as the Chief Executive Officer.

The newly appointed President of Upmqua Bank, Tory Nixon has led the innovative customer focused decisions to develop seamless human-digital customer experience across the commercial and retail management businesses. He has also participated in the paycheck protection program on the behalf of the bank. Provide loans to needy individuals in just one month.

The newly appointed Bank President, Tory Nixon, joined the Bank back in 2016 as the Head of Commercial & Wealth and Executive Vice President. The bank witnessed significant growth and improved digital customer experience through customer focused enterprise.

Chief Executive Officer of Upmqua Bank and Upmqua Holdings, Cort O’Haver said” The past few years have been pivotal for Umpqua as we’ve evolved our bank and cast a clear vision for continued growth. During that time, Tory has provided tremendous leadership, overseeing significant expansion and diversification across all lines of business.”

“He’s passionate about Umpqua’s brand and culture, and deeply committed to advancing human digital banking solutions that help our customers and communities grow. As the country works to recover from the economic disruption of the pandemic, Tory’s thoughtful, strategic leadership will be even more important. I look forward to working with him closely in this new role,” Cort O’Haver further added.

Tory Nixon said, “For more than 65 years, Umpqua has grown by helping customers and communities navigate times of challenge and of opportunity through a powerful combination of empathy and expertise. As we’ve seen over the past few months, that approach is more needed and more relevant than ever. As president, I look forward to the essential work of adding value to our customers’ lives and businesses, and to playing a critical role in fueling the regional economies we serve.”