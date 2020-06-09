Black Knight Appoints New Board Of Directors

Black Knight has announced that the company has appointed Joseph M. Otting, formerly comptroller of the currency, as the company’s new Board of Directors. The company’s new appointed Member Board of Directors, Joseph Otting was appointed as the Comptroller of the currency back in June 2017 and he served until May 29, 2020.

Furthermore, he has also served as the Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency from January to April 2020.

Joseph Otting also served as the Co-President of CIT Group and President of CIT bank from August to December 2015. Prior to his appointment, he also served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and a Director at OneWest Bank. Prior joining the OneWest Bank, he has also served as the Head of the Commercial Banking and Vice Chairman for US Bancorp.

Chairman of Black Knight, Bill Foley said, “We are extremely proud to have Joseph serve on the Black Knight Board of Directors.”

“His extensive experience in both the financial services and government sectors will prove invaluable to Black Knight,” Bill Foley further added.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, Joseph Otting said, “Black Knight is an innovative company that offers a wealth of transformative technology and critical data to the mortgage industry. I have the greatest respect for Black Knight and the company’s CEO, Anthony Jabbour, whom I have known for more than a decade. I look forward to serving on the Board of Directors of such a forward-thinking organization.”

About Black Knight:

Black Knight is basically a provider of analytics solutions, data and integrated software to automate and facilitate the platform of a number of businesses.

The company is committed to being a premier business partner to realize greater success, to better serve customers by delivering exceptional services and to achieve their strategic goals.