Antengene Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Antengene Corporation has announced that the company has appointed Mr. Donald Lung as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and he will assume his new responsibility from June 8, 2020. Mr. Donald Lung will directly report to the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company.

Newly appointed, company Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Donald Lung would be responsible to devise the investment activities, risk management and financial strategy development of the company in the biopharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, he will also play a role in the business operations and business development of the company. Most recently, he has served as the Portfolio Manager at BFAM Partners.

Company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Donald Lung has earned the degree of B.A in Political Science and Economics from Yale University and he has done his MBA from Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Antenegene, Jay Mei, MD, PhD said. “Today Antengene is working towards realizing its mission to bring new drugs to cancer patients beyond borders with its promising pipeline.”

“I’m delighted to have Donald join our team to provide financial and strategic leadership to Antengene. His background and experience will provide us with significant management strength,” Jay Mei further added.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, Mr. Donald Lung said, “It is a very exciting time to be joining Antengene. Given its evolution to a fully-fledged leading clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, I am impressed with its promising pipeline to address the growing unmet medical needs for cancer patients.”

“I look forward to working with Dr. Mei and the entire Antengene team to drive the growth of our company as we advance towards our goal in bringing the most innovative therapies to patients in China, the rest of Asia and worldwide,”c company’s new Chief Financial Officer Mr. Donald Lung further added.