Akumin Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results

Akumin has announced the first quarter financial results of the company. According to the details, the revolving credit facility of the company increased from the $50 million to $69 million.

Akumin is a leading provider of fixed-site imaging services across the United States with a network of owned imaging centers located in Pennsylvania, Kansas, Texas, Florida, Delaware, Georgia and Illinois, The company’s image center provides imaging capabilities to healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat the disease by significantly minimizing the cost involved in the process.

The different imaging technology used by the companies included the Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), MRI, CT Scan, Mammography, diagnostic radiology and other interventional procedures.

Chief Executive Officer and President of Akumin, Riadh Zine said, “During the quarter ending March 31, 2020 we generated revenue of $71.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million. Akumin’s volume in Q1 Fiscal 2020 was approximately 1,525,000 RVUs, compared to approximately 1,066,000 RVUs in Q1 Fiscal 2019, an increase of 43%. On an organic volume basis, RVUs decreased by 1% compared to the same prior period, however excluding March which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, RVUs increased by 7%.”

“As states and local authorities have begun to lift social distancing requirements and other restraints affecting our referral network. We have seen some volume return in those markets. Compared to the first week of March 2020, our daily average volume is recovering from a low point of an approximate 55% decline in mid-April 2020 to an estimated 25% decline by late-May 2020,” Mr. Zine added.

“This rebound demonstrates the resiliency of the Akumin platform providing an essential healthcare service. Although we expect the reduction in volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to impact our Q2 revenue, such revenue reduction should be partly offset by our cost containment initiatives,” Mr. Zine concluded.