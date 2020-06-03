Subaru Of America Announces Financial Results Of May 2020

Subaru of America has announced the company’s financial results of May 2020. According to the details released by the company, it had reported 51,988 vehicle sales in May 2020, which is 19% decreased from the financial results of May 2019. The decrease in a company’s sales were badly affected by the Covid-19 global Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the shutdown of companies’ showroom and manufacturing facilities across the USA.

The company has reported the sales record for consecutive 11 years and the company has reported the sale of 213,199 units of automobiles, with a decrease of 23% as compared to the same period of 2019.

The company has further added that all its retailers are strictly following the strict guidelines and protocols issued by the CDC to ensure the safety and health of its customers. Furthermore, a majority of the company’s stores are now providing the alternate of vehicle services, including the expanded service loaner fleet, pick-up and drop-off and mobile repair.

Chief Executive Officer and President of Subaru of America, Thomas Doll said, “While we at Subaru of America continue to feel the effects the pandemic has had on both the auto industry and the country as a whole, we are hopeful that our May results show a positive change.”

“Our retailers have gone above and beyond to sell 51,988 during these difficult times, a great sales month under the current conditions. As always, we continue our efforts with our Subaru Love Promise as Subaru’s donation of 50 million meals to Feeding America begins to take effect, and also through our continued community outreach through the charitable works of our network of retailers, distributors and employees in our efforts to remain a force for good during this adverse times,” Thomas Doll concluded