Oak Hill Capital Collaborates With 4×4 Capital To Drive Sales And Growth

Oak Hill Capital has announced that the company has collaborated with 4×4 Capital to boost its operation and drive sales and growth. After the proposed collaboration, both the companies Oak Hill Capital and 4×4 Capital will collaborate with each other to generate approximately $50 to $200 million of EBTIDA.

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm that has got more than $15 billion capital commitments. The company has heavily invested in different private equity transactions across US and global economies.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Partner of Oak Hill Capital, Tyler Wolfram said, “We are excited to partner with 4×4 Capital as we continue working with management teams to build franchise value. 4×4’s Principals have a longstanding record of helping companies achieve significant operating results through their systematic approach to managing business operations and scaling growth.”

“We believe 4×4’s approach will fit nicely with Oak Hill’s institutionalized investment strategy and value creation process,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Tyler Wolfram further added.

Partner at 4×4 Capital, Alex Medicis said, “My partners and I are thrilled to join with Oak Hill Capital, and look forward to working together to create value for our investors. Oak Hill has a great team of investment professionals and operating partners, and a business culture that fits well with 4×4 Capital’s own philosophy.”

About 4×4 Capital:

4×4 Capital is a leading management and investment platform to focus on providing services to large enterprises and individual customers. The company has got more than 60 years of experience in the relevant field.

The company has got the world class management expertise and an acquisition track record combining significant investment. The company has played an integral role in delivering multiple billion dollar businesses across the world.