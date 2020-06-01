Samsung To Add New Production Line For NAND Memory Chips To Boost Demand

Samsung has announced that the company has begun the new production line of NAND memory chips to boost demand for servers and personal computers after Coronavirus forces people to work from home. Samsung is the world’s largest memory chip manufacturer, who is now focusing to utilize the second half of the mass production of NAND flash memory chips in its manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek city, which is just two hours drive from the capital.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced the shutdown of global capitals and it also forces the offices and company’s employees to prefer the work from home scenario in order to further prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in other employees and the community people.

The company has further said that the additional capacity NAND flash memory chips would be used to meet the demand for 5G enabled laptop, tablets and smartphones in Europe and other countries. The Korea Tech Giant has not yet disclosed the total amount of investment for the new production line, but the analysts are predicting that the proposed amount would be between $5.70 billion of 8 Trillion Won.

Analyst at DB Financial Investment, Kyu-Jin said, “Data server customers will likely continue to invest in beef up their infrastructure to meet demand drawn from customers’ increased online activities.”

The company has further added that it is also expanding its production capacity of its China-based manufacturing plant that is expected to be complete in the first half of the next year.

According to the details issued by the Trade Ministry on Monday, the total chip export of Samsung rose from 7.1 percent from the previous year, as the demand of working from homes and virtual offices boosted for Personal Computers, Servers that also led to the increase of chip prices.