Chicago-based Rise Gardens Secures $2.6 Million In Seed Funding

Chicago-based Rise Gardens announced the closing of the seed investment fund and after the startup company has secured $2.6 Million in seed funding. The company’s $2.6 Million secure funding was led by the prominent Chicago-based business leaders and San Francisco-based True Ventures.

Rise Gardens is basically a smart indoor gardening system that enables users to grow food and vegetables in their indoor homes. The company has designed the system with simplicity in mind to attract customers. The company’s indoor gardening system is fully capable of growing a variety of herbs, fruits, vegetables and roots with ease. The company further claims that no other system in the world allows much variety to its customers than the system provided by the company.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rise Gardens, Hank Adams said, “Thanks to the hard work of a passionate team, we have built a productive and easy-to-use indoor gardening system that consumers love.”

“We’re thrilled to have True Ventures, with their amazing track record and capabilities, choose to invest in us. I’m also very grateful for the support of incredible tech leaders who’s backing helped get us to this important milestone. Together they will help us achieve a tangible social impact by improving nutrition for all of our customers,” Hank Adams further added.

Co-Founder of the True Ventures, Jon Callaghan said, “At True, we aspire to work with entrepreneurs like Hank who are focused on changing the way society works in positive ways.”

“The Rise Gardens team is building an inspiring product that makes indoor farming simple and accessible, which enables customers to grow their own food and take more control of their own food supply chain. We are impressed by their growth and look forward to helping them scale,” Jon Callaghan concluded.