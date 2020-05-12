Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock identified change of 280.00% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -1.04% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.02B and dividend yield of 0.77%. AUDC stock has been recorded 42.71% away from 50 day moving average and 54.12% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 25.49% off 20-day moving average.

AudioCodes 400HD series of IP phones offer high voice quality and a familiar calling experience for Zoom Phone users

AudioCodes Mediant session border controllers (SBCs) provide secure and reliable voice connectivity for Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier topologies

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center enables centralized management for large-scale deployments of IP phones, SBCs and gateways

AudioCodes Live subscription-based offering provides remote management and product-as-a-service delivered by the AudioCodes global professional services team

On May 11, 2020, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, reported that its products are available to provide enhanced voice functionality and reliable connectivity for customers of Zoom Video Communications’s Zoom Phone cloud phone service. Among the AudioCodes product portfolio for Zoom Phone are 400HD IP phones, session border controllers and the One Voice Operations Center voice network management system. AudioCodes’ products and professional services are available on a subscription basis via the AudioCodes Live service delivered by AudioCodes’ global services team.

AudioCodes 400 series of IP phones offer high voice quality and a familiar calling experience for Zoom Phone users. The phones are integrated with Zoom’s zero-touch provisioning functionality to simplify installation and configuration of enterprise IP phone deployments. AudioCodes aims to complete certification of the entire 400HD IP phone series for Zoom Phone by the middle of 2020.

