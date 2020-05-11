News to Watch: Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) spotted trading -18.84% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 98.82% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 4.93% to recent value of $16.8. The stock transacted 544381 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 373.42K shares. The company has 37.48M of outstanding shares and 32.01M shares were floated in the market.

On May 08, 2020, Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) a North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, revealed that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Michigan-based manufacturer reported that its semi-annual dividend will be payable on or before June 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

I’m pleased to announce, on behalf of Spartan Motors’ Board of Directors, our semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05, said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend declared reflects our strong capital position, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to enhance shareholder value even in ‘s uncertain climate due to COVID-19. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 101.60% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 15.00%. SPAR has a gross margin of 15.50% and an operating margin of 6.30% while its profit margin remained -1.70% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 24.71% from the mean of 20 days, 30.98% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 12.17% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 26.13%, 34.72% for month and YTD performance remained -7.08%.