Notable News Spotlight: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) changed -0.32% to recent value of $684.19. The stock transacted 387346 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 640.69K shares. It spotted trading -4.41% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 45.06% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On May 06, 2020, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) the global interconnection and data center company, revealed that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.66 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2020.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

EQIX has a gross margin of 49.30% and an operating margin of 20.10% while its profit margin remained 9.10% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 33.90% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 22.30%.

The company has 86.48M of outstanding shares and 85.50M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 1.02% from the mean of 20 days, 9.17% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 17.70% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.38%, 9.88% for month and YTD performance remained 17.59%.