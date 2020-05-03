Notable Stock News to Watch: ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) spotted trading -36.16% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 53.03% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 1.72% to recent value of $20.72. The stock transacted 154710 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 266.95K shares. The company has 25.49M of outstanding shares and 24.92M shares were floated in the market.

On May 1, 2020, The Board of Directors of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has released a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on May 15, 2020, payable on May 29, 2020.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions. We’ll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we’re More Than Logistics®.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -36.30% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at -6.90%. ARCB has a gross margin of 76.80% and an operating margin of 2.10% while its profit margin remained 1.30% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.5 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 9.29% from the mean of 20 days, 6.49% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -20.61% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 10.86%, 28.62% for month and YTD performance remained -24.93%.