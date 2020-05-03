Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) stock identified change of 1451.67% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -6.90% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $167.11M. HEBT stock has been recorded 22.15% away from 50 day moving average and 72.28% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 11.78% off 20-day moving average.

On May 1, 2020, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) a technology oriented enterprise group conducting business in the pharmaceutical equipment and engineering industry segment and financial services industry segment, declared it has closed a previously announced private placement, in which the Company sold to two private investors an aggregate of 1,048,932 Class A common shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $6.21 per share for total aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.5 million.

On December 6, 2019, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with the two private investors for the aforementioned placement offering. The closing of the SPA was based on completion of all closing conditions, which was delayed because of the Chinse New Year holiday, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and government imposed quarantines, office closings and travel restrictions affecting the Company and the investors.

The Company received $6,513,870 in net proceeds from the private placement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Industrial Goods sector company, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. noticed change of -4.22% to $9.31 along volume of 22636 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 72.00K shares. The stock observed return of 14.23% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 14.80% over one month performance. HEBT’s shares are at 59.42% for the quarter and driving a 866.27% return over the course of the past year and is now at 60.52% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 7.35% and for month was at 9.72%. There are 17.95M shares outstanding and 5.67M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.09.