Stock Technical indicators: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL)

Omni Bridgeway Limited revealed weekly performance of 5.46% and shown yearly performance of 13.53%. The stock moved to 13.53% over five years and it maintained for the month at 13.53%. The stock noted performance 13.53% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at AUD$4 +2.33% with 52 week high and stock 52 week low price seen at AUD$3 -15.80% when looking at 52 week period.

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) traded 434549 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 618.738k shares. The stock acknowledged investors focus on shares in the last trading session. Omni Bridgeway Limited disclosed a change of -1.03% and its listed share value at AUD$3.86 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Consumer Finance Industry and part of Finance sector. It has a market capitalization of 593.57M. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (50-Day, 200-Day). The share price is trading 50 days moving average with AUD$4 +4.19%. The stock price is performing 200 days moving average with AUD$4 +4.19%. Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Market risk that established with market trade and it is measured by beta factor. Beta indicator lies at 0.94. Risk is measured on the beta factor, if beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is 0.00% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Operating Margin is noted at -324.40%. Return on Assets (ROA) shows that the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is -3.08%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -3.43%.