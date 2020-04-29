Stock Requires a Snacky Look? DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) exchanged 5689533 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 2.45M shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the last trading session. DKNG disclosed a change of -6.56% and its listed share value at $18.24 in Tuesday trading period. This company belong to USA Country and part of Services sector

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 12.40% over last week and shows 9.92% volatility in last month. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 1.64.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is positive from its 20 days moving average with 20.97% and trading from 50 days moving average with 21.49%. The stock price is performing along up drift from its 200 days moving average with 43.56%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 63.14. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

DKNG revealed weekly performance of 6.05%. The stock moved to 83.87% in last six months and it maintained for the month at 43.74%. The stock noted year to date performance at 70.47% and changed about 20.95% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at -18.93% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 86.89% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION: