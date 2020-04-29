Investors Watch-list: Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) traded 5225613 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 6.50M shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the last trading session. OTIS disclosed a change of 3.40% and its listed share value at $49.86 in Tuesday trading period. This company belong to USA Country and part of Industrial Goods sector. It has a market capitalization of $21.59B. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 4.52% over last week and shows 7.99% volatility in last month. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 3.41.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is positive from its 20 days moving average with 7.05% and trading from 50 days moving average with 9.18%. The stock price is performing along rising drift from its 200 days moving average with 9.18%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

OTIS revealed weekly performance of 8.63%. The stock maintained for the month at 10.22%. The stock noted year to date performance at 10.19%. The stock’s price situated at -0.78% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 31.21% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

According to data provided by FINVIZ, the current analyst consensus rating supposed at 2.5 on company shares (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Looking ahead of 52-week period, the stock will achieve $53.67 price. This mean target price is expected by analysts.