Hot Aspects to Watch Out: Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1)

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

Atomo Diagnostics Limited revealed weekly performance of 18.75% and shown yearly performance of 21.79%. The stock moved to 21.79% over five years and it maintained for the month at 21.79%. The stock noted performance 21.79% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at 1 +32.63% with 52 week high and stock 52 week low price seen at 0 -24.21% when looking at 52 week period.

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) traded 9456177 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 21.734M shares. The stock acknowledged investors focus on shares in the last trading session. Atomo Diagnostics Limited disclosed a change of -0.0594 and its listed share value at 0.475 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Health Care Equipment Industry and part of Health Care sector.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (50-Day, 200-Day). The share price is trading 50 days moving average with 0 +4.74%. The stock price is performing 200 days moving average with 0 +4.74%. Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is -937.04% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Gross margin is detected at 18.52% and Operating Margin is noted at -325.13%. Return on Assets (ROA) shows that the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is -43.96%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 79.47%.