Notable News to Watch: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) spotted trading -9.78% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 24.85% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -0.62% to recent value of $64.1. The stock transacted 1870334 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 2.62M shares. The company has 341.00M of outstanding shares and 340.13M shares were floated in the market.

On April 24, 2020, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) disclosed that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date is May 29, 2020. This is the 382nd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -26.50% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 2.39%. K has a gross margin of 31.60% and an operating margin of 10.30% while its profit margin remained 7.10% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.7 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 2.16% from the mean of 20 days, 1.98% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 0.47% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.41%, 14.12% for month and YTD performance remained -7.32%.