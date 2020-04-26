News to Watch: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) stock declared change of 19.54% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -46.88% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $55.13M and dividend yield of 3.49%. CWBC stock has been recorded -22.74% away from 50 day moving average and -34.90% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 6.33% off 20-day moving average.

On April 24, 2020, Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) parent company of Community West Bank (Bank), reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), compared to $2.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 4Q19, and $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 1Q19.

Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

What began as a quarter with good momentum, has been disrupted by a global health crisis that set off an economic crisis which is now our highest priority. Community West Bank put its pandemic plan into action in mid-March to adjust to the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic on our employees, customers and our communities. Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19, our first quarter 2020 earnings were solid, supported by net interest income expansion compared to a year ago and improved operating efficiencies, stated Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. We began preparations for the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-February by putting together a Task Force, comprised of the executive team and department managers who are directing operations during the pandemic to protect the safety of customers and employees as much as possible. We have kept branch lobbies open, implementing new safety measures commensurate with World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and government orders to protect our customers and employees and keep them safe. Currently approximately 45% of our employees are working remotely and it’s been business as usual from an operational standpoint. Our lending teams have reached out to all borrowers to determine the impact of the decline in economic activity on their business, focusing specifically on customers that may have difficulty re-opening their businesses with sufficient cash flow.

While our asset quality at quarter end remained strong, we are being proactive in our approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Plourd continued. We are here for our clients assisting them by maintaining service inside our branches and through digital and electronic channels all while adhering to State and Federal guidelines which are changing rapidly.

The Financial sector company, Community West Bancshares noticed change of 8.62% to $6.3 along volume of 21 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 7.84K. The stock observed return of 9.38% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 8.62% over one month performance. CWBC’s shares are at -41.69% for the quarter and driving a -39.25% return over the course of the past year and is now at -43.24% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 2.59% and for month was at 3.90%. There are 8.75M shares outstanding and 5.81M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.87.