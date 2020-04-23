Stock Trending Alert : Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock Trading Summary:

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock changed position at 2.85% to closing price of $161.94 in recent trading session. The last closing price represents the price at which the last trade occurred. The last price is also the price on which most charts are based; the chart updates with each change of the last price. The stock registered Wednesday volume of 1119174 shares. Daily volume is the number of shares that are traded during one trading day. High volume is an indication that a stock is actively traded, and low volume is an indication that a stock is less actively traded. Some stocks tend always to have high volume, as they are popular among day traders and investors alike. Other stocks tend always to have low volume, and aren’t of particular interest to short-term traders. The stock average trading capacity stands with 1.79M shares and relative volume is now at 0.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP):

If you are considering getting into the day trading or penny stock market, it’s a legitimate and profitable method for making a living. Every good investor knows that in order to make money on any investment, you must first understand all aspects of it, so let’s look at daily change, stock price movement in some particular time frame, volatility update, performance indicators and technical analysis and analyst rating. Picking a stock is very difficult job. There are many factors to consider before choosing a right stock to invest in it. If picking stock was easy, everyone would be rich right? This piece of financial article provides a short snap of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) regarding latest trading session and presents some other indicators that can help you to support yours research about Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Stock Price Movement in past 50 Days period and 52-Week period

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock demonstrated 81.49% move opposition to 12-month low and unveiled a move of -9.02% versus to 12-month high. The recent trading activity has given its price a change of -9.02% to its 50 Day High and 63.56% move versus to its 50 Day Low. Prices of commodities, securities and stocks fluctuate frequently, recording highest and lowest figures at different points of time in the market. A figure recorded as the highest/lowest price of the security, bond or stock over the period of past 52 weeks is generally referred to as its 52-week high/ low. It is an important parameter for investors (as they compare the current trading price of the stocks and bonds to the highest/lowest prices they have reached in the past 52 weeks) in making investment decisions. It also plays an important role in determination of the predicted future prices of the stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Stock Past Performance

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock revealed 18.73% return for the recent month and disclosed -3.33% return in 3-month period. The stock grabbed 26.59% return over last 6-months and 70.93% return in yearly time period. To measure stock performance since start of the year, it resulted a change of 10.73%. Past performance shows you the fund’s track record, but do remember that past performance is not an indication of future performance. Read the historical performance of the stock critically and make sure to take into account both long- and short-term performance. Past performance is just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating investments. Understanding how performance fits in with your overall investing strategy – and what else should be considered – can keep you from developing tunnel vision.

Volatility in Focus:

The stock unfolded volatility at 5.55% during a week and it has been swapped around 8.07% over a month. Volatility is a rate at which the price of a security increases or decreases for a given set of returns. Volatility is measured by calculating the standard deviation of the annualized returns over a given period of time. It shows the range to which the price of a security may increase or decrease. Volatility measures the risk of a security. It is used in option pricing formula to gauge the fluctuations in the returns of the underlying assets. Volatility indicates the pricing behavior of the security and helps estimate the fluctuations that may happen in a short period of time. If the prices of a security fluctuate rapidly in a short time span, it is termed to have high volatility. If the prices of a security fluctuate slowly in a longer time span, it is termed to have low volatility.

The average true range is a volatility indicator. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) is currently standing at 12.26. Beta factor is now at 1.32. A stock that has a beta score higher than 1 means that volatility is high, while less than 1 means that volatility is low.

Overbought and Oversold levels

The stock has RSI reading of 57.8. RSI gives an indication of the impending reversals or reaction in price of a security. RSI moves in the range of 0 and 100. So an RSI of 0 means that the stock price has fallen in all of the 14 trading days. Similarly, an RSI of 100 means that the stock price has risen in all of the 14 trading days. In technical analysis, an RSI of above 70 is considered an overbought area while an RSI of less than 30 is considered as an oversold area. RSI can be used as a leading indicator as it normally tops and bottoms ahead of the market, thereby indicating an imminent correction in the price of a security. It is pertinent to note that the levels of 70 and 30 needs to be adjusted according to the inherent volatility of the security in question.

Analyst Watch: Analysts have assigned their consensus opinion on this stock with rating of 2.1 on scale of 1 to 5. 1 or 2 =>Buy view 4 or 5 => Sell opinion. 3 =>Hold. Analysts’ recommendations are the fountainhead of equity research reports and should be used in tangent with proprietary research and investment methodologies in order to make investment decisions.