Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) stock identified change of 22.26% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -37.28% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.59B and dividend yield of 11.07%. GBDC stock has been recorded -27.07% away from 50 day moving average and -32.36% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -12.57% off 20-day moving average.

On April 1, 2020, Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported that its Board of Directors has approved the terms of a transferable rights offering to purchase shares of its common stock. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as the Dealer Manager for the offering.

David B. Golub, Chief Executive Officer of GBDC, described the Company’s strategic rationale for the rights offering in a letter to shareholders issued concurrently with this press release:

GBDC is undertaking this rights offering in order to raise capital that will both fortify GBDC’s balance sheet now and create opportunities in the future. Fortifying GBDC’s balance sheet is important so that we can navigate through the uncharted waters of a COVID-19 world. Creating opportunities in the future is important so that when this period ends, GBDC is well positioned to play offense on new transactions that we believe are likely to be particularly attractive. We believe recent market events will likely create a sustained lender friendly environment, much like we saw after the last recession.

The Financial sector company, Golub Capital BDC noticed change of -5.10% to $11.92 along volume of 874342 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 949.13K shares. The stock observed return of -1.28% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -30.37% over one month performance. GBDC’s shares are at -35.41% for the quarter and driving a -33.12% return over the course of the past year and is now at -35.41% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 7.84% and for month was at 9.47%. There are 133.81M shares outstanding.