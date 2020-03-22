Stock News Buzz: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) stock observed trading -98.03% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted -86.81% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -97.23% away from 50 day moving average and -97.68% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -95.74% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $152.49M and dividend yield of 112.00%.

On March 20, 2020, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, declared that it is taking significant measures to strengthen its financial position in response to the current industry conditions. The travel industry continues to be adversely affected by the global health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as by government directives that have been enacted to slow the spread of the virus.

This is an unprecedented time. The global travel industry is facing challenges beyond what has been experienced before. We believe Sabre is well positioned to navigate this challenging environment. We are fortunate that significant aspects of our cost structure are variable and are taking steps to help align our other costs with the current demand environment, said Sean Menke, President and CEO of Sabre. We have identified and are in the process of removing over $200 million in cash costs from the business in 2020. Given the magnitude of travel decline and the unknown duration of the COVID-19 impact, we will continue to monitor travel activity and take additional steps should we determine they are necessary.

