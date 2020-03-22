News to Track: Moleculin Biotech, (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock identified change of 85.76% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -80.95% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $34.34MM. MBRX stock has been recorded -21.92% away from 50 day moving average and -41.11% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -1.72% off 20-day moving average.

On March 20, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, (NASDAQ:MBRX) a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, reported that a new patent application has been filed covering the use of WP1122 and its analogs as therapies to limit the ability of coronavirus and other viruses to replicate. The patent application covers joint discoveries which came as a result of an ongoing sponsored research agreement.

This patent application coincided with Moleculin entering into an agreement with a major Texas university (announced March 16th, 2020) to conduct research on WP1122 and its analogs for antiviral properties against a range of viruses, including Coronavirus.

We’ve actually been working on the antiviral potential of WP1122 for some time now, commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin’s Chairman and CEO, but the rise of COVID-19 has obviously placed a new sense of urgency on what we are doing. We hope to be generating animal data on WP1122’s antiviral potential in the near term.

The Healthcare sector company, Moleculin Biotech noticed change of -7.69% to $0.6 along volume of 5188569 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 1.23M. The stock observed return of 35.41% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -24.05% over one month performance. MBRX’s shares are at -37.25% for the quarter and driving a -54.89% return over the course of the past year and is now at -34.43% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 46.57% and for month was at 19.96%. There are 57.23M shares outstanding and 46.32M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 2.04.