Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock identified change of 24.35% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -64.25% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $111.15M. ACRX stock has been recorded -19.06% away from 50 day moving average and -33.81% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -5.97% off 20-day moving average.

On March 6, 2020, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, reported an agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital for an investigator-initiated study led by Richard D. Urman MD, MBA, Associate Professor of Anesthesia and co-director of the Center for Perioperative Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The study plans to examine the perioperative use of DSUVIA in the analgesic regimen for spine surgery. Perioperative use of DSUVIA in a prospective cohort of patients undergoing spine surgery will be compared to historical controls. Analysis will include whether DSUVIA is associated with a reduction in: pain intensity in the recovery room, opioid consumption, number of IV fentanyl boluses, opioid-induced side effects, and hospitalization costs.

An important part of our post-approval research strategy is to obtain data from top-tier hospitals about the effectiveness of DSUVIA in minimizing IV opioid administration while maintaining an effective level of analgesia for the patient, said Dr. Pamela Palmer, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. By supporting investigator-initiated studies by highly respected institutions, such as Brigham and Women’s Hospital, we look to further test the effectiveness, efficiency and safety of DSUVIA in a wide variety of patients as well as its unique pharmacokinetic profile and non-invasive route of administration. We believe DSUVIA will soon become a key analgesic medication in the healthcare practitioners’ armamentarium for the management of acute pain in medically supervised settings, continued Dr. Palmer.

The average volatility for the week at 10.95% and for month was at 7.90%. There are 77.73M shares outstanding and 70.58M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 2.04.