What To Know Before Buying Stock? Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 14.89% volatile in last week and indicated 10.03% volatility in previous month. ATR value of 3.74 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) received positive focus in Wednesday trading session. The stock has performed 0.97% and it registered share value at $30.29 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -27.52% from the 52 week high and situated at 14.47% from 52 week low. 101585 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 562.17K shares.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.16B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) has year to date performance of -23.28% and weekly performance of -5.34%. The stock has performed -20.29% around last thirty days,.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 1.5 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $48.5 price in coming 52-week period.