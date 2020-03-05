What Investors Should Know? Envela Corporation (ELA)

Envela Corporation (ELA) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Envela Corporation (ELA) spotted positive result in Wednesday trading session. The stock moved 10.20% and it registered share value at $3.35 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -2.90% from the 52 week high and situated at 737.50% from 52 week low. 346041 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 145.73K shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 18.08% volatile in recent week and indicated 12.08% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at -0.35. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 0.31 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is 3.40%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 18.10% and Operating Margin is seen at 3.60%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is 12.60%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 27.20% and Return on Investment (ROI) is 7.00%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Envela Corporation (ELA) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $89.55M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 36.02. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). P/S ratio of 1.22 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 8.59. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Envela Corporation (ELA) has year to date performance of 148.15% and weekly performance of 36.73%. The stock has been moved at 193.86% over the last six months and 612.77% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 67.50% around last thirty days, and changed 142.75% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now ELA has RSI reading of 76.51.