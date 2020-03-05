Take a snapshot of Stock: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) stock price sited at -31.72% from the 52 week high and situated at 11.56% from 52 week low. 759386 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 452.79K shares. In last trading session, the stock received positive focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed 3.38% and it registered share value at $7.96 in recent trade transaction. It has dividend yield of 2.89%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) is Brazil based company. Currently it has a market worth of $12.49B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/B ratio is 0.94. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 5.83% volatile in recent week and indicated 4.12% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.38 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) has year to date performance of -14.59% and weekly performance of 3.24%. The stock has been moved at -25.36% over the last six months and -16.01% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -12.62% around last thirty days, and changed -4.22% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: Analysts expected the stock to attain $2.5 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now EBR has RSI reading of 43.08.