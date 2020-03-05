Stock Performance Summary: I-Mab (IMAB)

I-Mab (IMAB) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock showed 7.47% volatility in recent week and indicated 8.27% volatility in last month. ATR value of 1.03 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

I-Mab (IMAB) received positive focus in Wednesday trading session. The stock has performed 5.80% and it registered share value at $13.86 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -12.22% from the 52 week high and situated at 49.03% from 52 week low. 28098 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 290.95K shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Investment (ROI) is 54.50%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

I-Mab (IMAB) is China based company. Currently it has a market worth of $827.86M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 142.73 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

I-Mab (IMAB) has year to date performance of 10.88% and weekly performance of 3.43%. The stock has performed 22.11% around last thirty days,.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 1.7 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $17.34 price in coming 52-week period.