Stock Performance Summary: Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) stock price positioned at -41.20% from the 52 week high and situated at 16.50% from 52 week low. 299008 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.96M shares. In last trading session, the stock received positive focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed 2.87% and it registered share value at $9.32 in recent trade transaction.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 9.63% volatile in recent week. ATR value of 0.95 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -23.20%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 47.90% and Operating Margin is seen at -22.50%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 44.00%.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $370.56M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 0.9 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has year to date performance of -30.96% and weekly performance of -3.72%.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 3 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $10 price in coming 52-week period.