Notable Performance Spotlight: Passage Bio (PASG)

Passage Bio (PASG) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Passage Bio (PASG) stock has year to date performance of -7.21%.

Passage Bio (PASG) performed 3.00% and it registered share value at $20.6 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -11.40% from the 52 week high and situated at 4.78% from 52 week low. 439698 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.13M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: ATR value of 2.28 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Passage Bio (PASG) is USA based company.