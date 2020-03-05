Is This Stock Fit For Your Portfolio? Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 6.25% volatile in last week. ATR value of 2.53 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received positive focus in Wednesday trading session. The stock has performed 3.83% and it registered share value at $24.41 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -23.24% from the 52 week high and situated at 31.59% from 52 week low. 281377 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 830.29K shares.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.28B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 106285.21 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has year to date performance of 30.19% and weekly performance of -0.16%.