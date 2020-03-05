Is It Time To Buy Stock? Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 5.21% volatile in recent week and indicated 4.46% volatility in last month. ATR value of 1.03 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock has performed -1.49% and it registered share value at $19.23 in Wednesday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -19.54% from the 52 week high and situated at 2.72% from 52 week low. 492053 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.74M shares.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is Brazil based company. Currently it has a market worth of $11.46B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has year to date performance of -1.18% and weekly performance of -7.59%. The stock has performed -14.15% around last thirty days,.