Worth Watching Stock for Traders: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) stock price positioned at -12.22% from the 52 week high and situated at 3.62% from 52 week low. 568169 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.24M shares. On Tuesday trading session, the stock received negative focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed -0.53% and it registered share value at $28.08 in recent trade transaction.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 5.47% volatile in recent week and indicated 4.25% volatility in last month. ATR value of 1.33 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is 7.10%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 28.40% and Operating Margin is seen at 17.30%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 9.20%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $5.72B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 25.98. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). Forward P/E is standing at 15.87. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. The stock has PEG of 1.16. PEG ratio used to determine a stock’s value while taking into account the earnings’ growth. P/S ratio of 1.84 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has year to date performance of -1.65% and weekly performance of -6.68%. The stock has performed -1.65% around last thirty days,.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $35.13 price in coming 52-week period.