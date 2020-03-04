What You Must Know? Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 55.89% volatile in recent week and indicated 21.14% volatility in last month. ATR value of 8.24 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) stock has performed -8.96% and it registered share value at $40.97 in Tuesday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -45.37% from the 52 week high and situated at 251.66% from 52 week low. 886444 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 582.81K shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Investment (ROI) is 66.00%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $5.82B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 570.33 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) has year to date performance of 225.81% and weekly performance of 88.54%. The stock has performed 53.85% around last thirty days, and changed 242.85% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2.8 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $26.33 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now VIR has RSI reading of 63.04.