Watch List Stock Performance: News Corporation (NWS)

News Corporation (NWS) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

News Corporation (NWS) stock price sited at -21.29% from the 52 week high and situated at 6.24% from 52 week low. 1821923 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 705.15K shares. On Tuesday trading session, the stock received negative focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed -4.50% and it registered share value at $12.09 in recent trade transaction. It has dividend yield of 1.65%.

VALAATION INDICATORS:

News Corporation (NWS) is USA based company. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/B ratio is 0.79. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 6.12% volatile in recent week and indicated 3.38% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.5 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

News Corporation (NWS) has year to date performance of -16.68% and weekly performance of -8.65%. The stock has been moved at -14.62% over the last six months and -10.84% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -13.46% around last thirty days, and changed -8.20% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now NWS has RSI reading of 26.84.