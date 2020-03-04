Watch List Stock Performance: Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) stock price sited at -26.43% from the 52 week high and situated at 6.28% from 52 week low. 745790 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 583.93K shares. On Tuesday trading session, the stock received negative focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed -2.43% and it registered share value at $6.43 in recent trade transaction. It has dividend yield of 6.22%.

VALAATION INDICATORS:

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) is Mexico based company. P/E ratio is noted at 32.97. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). Forward P/E is standing at 7.84. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. The stock has PEG of 9.16. PEG ratio used to determine a stock’s value while taking into account the earnings’ growth. P/B ratio is 1.36. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 4.88% volatile in recent week and indicated 3.13% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.24 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) has year to date performance of -5.16% and weekly performance of -10.45%. The stock has been moved at 2.39% over the last six months and -6.27% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -9.56% around last thirty days, and changed 1.90% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2.6 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $7.53 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now BSMX has RSI reading of 28.03.