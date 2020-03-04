Stock Performance in Focus: China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 18.94% volatile in last week and indicated 14.61% volatility in previous month. ATR value of 0.16 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) received positive focus in Tuesday trading session. The stock has performed 4.70% and it registered share value at $1.02 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -88.96% from the 52 week high and situated at 56.92% from 52 week low. 1322665 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.52M shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is 22.00%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 65.80% and Operating Margin is seen at 25.10%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is 14.90%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 28.80% and Return on Investment (ROI) is 13.30%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) is China based company. Currently it has a market worth of $27.23M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 13.6. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). P/S ratio of 3.89 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 1.89. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) has year to date performance of 24.39% and weekly performance of 13.46%. The stock has been moved at -58.37% over the last six months and -86.10% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 3.98% around last thirty days, and changed 15.25% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now SXTC has RSI reading of 54.55.