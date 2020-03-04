Stock Performance Activity to Track: Schrodinger (SDGR)

Schrodinger (SDGR) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Schrodinger (SDGR) stock price positioned at -30.26% from the 52 week high and situated at 54.94% from 52 week low. 1442546 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.87M shares. On Tuesday trading session, the stock received negative focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed -11.71% and it registered share value at $39.51 in recent trade transaction.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 19.53% volatile in recent week . ATR value of 6.79 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -31.30%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 56.80% and Operating Margin is seen at -51.20%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 39.20%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Schrodinger (SDGR) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.85B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 23.99 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Schrodinger (SDGR) has year to date performance of 37.95% and weekly performance of -9.36%.